ICE’s Latest Bit of Despicable Trickery May Be Illegal

In the ruses I covered years ago, agents were mostly trying to get people to leave their homes or meet them places where they could then make an arrest in at least a semi-public area. A misrepresentation like the one alleged in the Columbia case, that is used to evade what would otherwise be a requirement to present a warrant, could well be a Fourth Amendment violation—even if they did not claim to be local police. Think about it like this: If the FBI wanted to search your home but did not have a warrant to do so, they couldn’t just pretend to be the electric company to gain access. A judge would bat that down in an instant.

The potential constitutional violation is something that would be up to Aghayeva to pursue, but the impersonation aspect is easy fodder for at least an inquiry by the NYPD and local prosecutors, likely in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office. If it remains unconfirmed whether or not this happened, it would seem like a clear priority for investigators to find out conclusively. I have a hard time imagining almost any other circumstance in which a credible allegation of people falsely claiming to be members of the NYPD would not be exhaustively investigated.

That Aghayeva has been released (apparently at least in part as a result of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s personal entreaty to Trump, whom he’d been visiting earlier in the day) does not make this a moot point. If agents claimed to be NYPD in order to arrest someone in a private building, they fulfilled both requirements under New York Penal Law § 190.26 for a class E felony, regardless of what happened next. This is not as visceral of a crime as the daylight fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, but it remains a serious crime that is quite corrosive to local governance.