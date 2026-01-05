Donald Trump Isn’t Anti-War. He’s Anti-West. Learn the Difference.

The answer is that Trump is not anti-war. He never has been. That was always a fiction peddled by Trump, his lackeys, and the right-wing media to contrast him with Clinton and Joe Biden to fool the Gullible American community. He is anti-West. Here’s the difference, and why it can look confusing to people who don’t know any better.

When “the West,” led usually by the United States, starts a war, it does so in support of certain stated principles. Now let me quickly point out: Those principles might be wrongly and even tragically applied, and they might be ill-conceived. The United States fought the war in Vietnam, for example, in defense of “freedom” (and against communism) and out of the conviction, the “domino theory,” that failing to stop the Reds in Saigon would all but ensure that they’d soon take over across all of South Asia and, before you knew it, would be on our doorstep. (Lyndon Johnson also feared that Congress would impeach him if he didn’t do it.)

This was all crazy talk grounded in a Cold War paranoia whose roots ran nearly as deep in the elite American psyche of the 1950s and 1960s as the belief that we were the world’s defenders of freedom. (See, for example, the tragic figure of James Forrestal, the United States’s first secretary of defense and a man whose paranoia drove him eventually to suicide.) But my point is, at least there was an attempt to root these decisions in principles; at least there was a foundation for critique and accountability. We didn’t invade Vietnam because we wanted the lebensraum, or to seize its bauxite. We invaded based on a theory—again, a tragically wrong one—that we were defending “Western” values.