Joe Biden Chose This Catastrophic Path Every Step of the Way

In public the Biden administration seemed to be watching a completely different war, pretending not to see the mounting atrocities that everyone in the world with a smartphone could plainly see, offering occasional kind words for international law and the protection of civilians with all the heft of the “thoughts and prayers” offered by Republican members of Congress after school shootings. On the ground, Biden deferred to Israeli preferences and practices in almost all cases, no matter the clear humanitarian impact. The mass killing and displacement of civilians, which would be condemned in the harshest possible terms were it being done by an adversary, and in fact has been so condemned when done by Russia in Ukraine, has been treated like the weather. Simply nothing to be done. Pass the ammunition.

In retrospect, the most honest and accurate rendering of Biden’s policy was found in his remarks to donors last December, in which he assured them that, while his administration would continue seeking to build a broader regional security architecture, “we’re not going to do a damn thing other than protect Israel in the process. Not a single thing.” If he was willing to constrain Israel at all, it was mainly in preventing the war from spreading beyond Gaza. This was perhaps his true and only red line for many months. Israel would be free to turn Gaza into a killing field, provided it didn’t escalate regionally. Yet today, Netanyahu is rolling over that red line too in Lebanon, and possibly soon in Iran, to the exultation of all of those who have been most stupendously and consistently wrong about the region over the past 20 years.

And why shouldn’t he? By taking the option of suspending military aid off the table, Biden signaled from the outset that his red lines were meaningless. His stubborn refusal to impose any costs on Netanyahu (except for a token suspension of a few shipments of bombs that was quickly superseded by massive deliveries of new weapons) is what all but ensured that his May cease-fire proposal would wither and die. The story that is now being crafted through friendly journalists is that Biden tried his best but his effort to bring the war to an end was ultimately frustrated by Netanyahu’s shenanigans. But Biden wasn’t hoodwinked by Netanyahu any more than he was by George W. Bush when he chose to back the Iraq War. He chose this path, and stayed on it despite constant warnings of exactly where it was leading. Having done so, when he exits the White House, he and his team will leave this world a more dangerous and lawless place, America’s credibility more broken, the so-called “rules-based order” even more “so-called” than when he entered.