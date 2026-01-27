Democrats Should Stand With Minneapolis Right Now—Literally

When the government shuts down, Congressional Democrats announce that they are heading to Minneapolis: “Trump’s regime has launched an all-out attack on an American city—an attack that will be repeated against more of our communities if it’s not stopped there,” they say in a press release or conference. “Democrats are committed to protecting Americans from these assaults on our rights and our persons, so we are getting on a plane and going where those assaults are strongest.” Wherever possible, they ask local reporters from their states or districts to join them on their trip, to communicate about the reality on the ground. (Some Democratic content creation teams might be a good idea, too.) When they arrive, Democratic leaders join in the frontline organizing happening in Minneapolis. They don’t just stay for a quick photo op and then bail. They do ridealongs with “commuters”—the activists following Border Patrol vehicles around the city. They join the legal observers recording clashes between Minneapolis residents and the militia forces occupying their city. They put on gas masks when ICE fires tear gas at them; they stand with parents protecting their schools.

This work would do three things. First, it would drive endless, round-the-clock coverage—not just in national media, but in hundreds of regional outlets covering local Democratic leaders—of Trump’s violent goons doing all the horrific, un-American, Constitution-trashing abuses that most voters can’t stomach.

Second, it would likely lead to some sort of win—even if it’s just an end to Trump’s siege of Minneapolis—as Trump’s approval ratings sink lower and lower and the regime recognizes the political damage they are doing to themselves. Seeing that Trump can really be beaten would further strengthen and embolden the resistance movement, as people sense a momentum shift.