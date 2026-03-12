Zohran Mamdani and the Rise of the Renter Politicians

Spending more on rent makes it harder for renters to save money for a potential down payment on a home, which also reduces homeownership opportunities and keeps the rental market crowded. While the lowest-income families face the most problems—Airgood-Obrycki cited another study showing they only have $210 on average left to spend each month after housing and utility costs are met—the high cost of housing reduces spending for more comfortable families, too. It all has a greater impact on the cities they live in and on the country as a whole. Because the middle class tends to be more politically engaged—and politicians are more responsive to them—we’re likely to see the needs of renters becoming a more prominent electoral issue. “I think there is this growing call for solutions and for people to do something about it, and that’s gaining slightly more momentum,” she said. “And the other place we’re really seeing it is in statewide zoning reforms.”

Many of reforms around the country have been pushed by renters, or people with organized renters in their coalition. Claire Valdez, who rents in Ridgewood, Queens, and was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2024, is now running to replace U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, who is retiring. Valdez faces a crowded field, but if she wins she will join Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a nearby district, as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and renter in Congress who are fighting a new class politics from the left. “I think so often we’re treated as … people who are not engaged in neighborhoods, who are transient, and sometimes that is true, because rents go up [and] we’re forced to move around, because we’re seeking affordability in our housing,” she said. “We deserve the same stability as homeowners, and the same representation as well.”

New York City may become the center of reform. Mamdani reopened the city’s Office to Protect Tenants when his term began earlier this year. Its new head, Cea Weaver, another DSA member, has come under fire for a resurfaced 2019 social media post in which he denounced homeownership as a “weapon of white supremacy.” She said in January that this is not “how I would say things today,” and seizing private property is undoubtedly a fringe position on the renter left. No one I spoke to said anything of the sort. Instead, candidates tout ideas for increasing access to homeownership, such as nonprofit development and social housing, as well as opportunities for tenants to buy their apartment buildings to run as cooperatives.