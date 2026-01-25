Is Trump Going to Let Venezuela Starve?

The most immediate cause of the rising risk of hunger is the ongoing U.S. naval embargo that blocks Venezuela’s oil exports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that in marketing year 2025–26, Venezuela will have to import 1.62 million metric tons of corn, which is 56 percent of its needs. Corn is the key ingredient in the arepa—the flatbread that is a staple in the national diet and is as central in the national consciousness as the tortilla is in Mexico. No oil exports means no earnings to pay for imported corn.

The current status of the U.S. blockade is unclear; American military forces on January 20 boarded and took control of the seventh oil tanker that was carrying Venezuelan oil. At the same time, though, there are credible reports that the United States did broker the sale of some Venezuelan crude; the first buyer was a company called Vitol (which employs a senior trader who had donated millions of dollars to Trump’s reelection campaign). Naturally, any oil export earnings should be allocated immediately to ameliorate the food (and medicine) crisis, but no one knows where the money that’s been collected will end up.

Even if the U.S. ended the blockade tomorrow, the crisis would persist. A genuine democratic government in Venezuela would have to respond as food shortages and hunger grow. But Nicolás Maduro and his ruling circle lost the July 2024 election in a landslide, and people there estimate that only one in five Venezuelans still support his successors. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez’s only real constituents are Donald Trump and his advisers, not the 20 to 24 million Venezuelans who remain in the country. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the apparent brain of the U.S. operation, are allying the U.S. with a regime that opposition figure Torrealba calls “Madurismo without Maduro.”