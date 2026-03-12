The Gen-Z Organizers Plotting to Take Down Trumpism

Miller’s early platform helped him shape a movement built on exclusion. He is now the deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser for the Trump administration, where he is helping direct anti-immigrant operations that are kidnapping our neighbors and killing innocent people. My generation is determined to build something very different: a world where everyone has a voice; where everyone feels wanted, safe, and welcomed. We are building this world with few resources or connections. While Miller and other MAGA figures rose through cable hits and congressional internships, Gen Z is using its smartphones and organizing in the streets.

Recently, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer described the burgeoning civic ethic that’s rallied residents of the Twin Cities as they have responded to the predations of Miller as “neighborism”—the idea that people should protect and care for one another when institutions fail. For Latinas like me, this is nothing new. It’s how our communities have survived for generations: We watch out for each other’s families, we share information, we organize rides, we deliver groceries. We were building networks of protection long before anyone gave it a name. What some commentators are just discovering, we’ve been perfecting.

This past summer, as fear spread through my neighborhood with ICE sightings rising across the Bay Area, I joined a community defense project, the Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network, responding to text message alerts and observing ICE activity to make sure people’s rights were respected. I attended numerous Know Your Rights workshops to educate myself and others. I distributed over 1,000 red cards in cities like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Ana, and Anaheim. I created a Linktree resource page called Protect Our People, which has received over 100,000 clicks. It provides Know Your Rights cards, immigration updates, and community resources; many other young people are creating similar online resources.