Europe Detests Donald Trump. But Can It Hurt Him? Yes—and Here’s How.

There might have been something behind the Donald’s latest tergiversation. A return visit to the United States by the king and queen this year is planned, or at least penciled in. King Charles is head of state and head of the British armed forces. Apart from his own time in the Navy, his lamentable brother, formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and now as plain Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, did once serve with distinction as a naval helicopter pilot in the 1982 Falklands conflict, and his turbulent son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, presently embroiled in another kind of battle with a London newspaper, also served bravely, in Afghanistan. Had Trump’s “a little off the front lines” been allowed to stand, it’s hard to see how the royal visit could have gone ahead. There seems to have been a discreet communication through channels from Buckingham Palace to the White House that prompted the insincere and over-effusive “tremendous Heart and Soul.”

We had already seen a masterpiece of Trumpery in his rambling and incoherent speech at Davos. He might have to take Greenland by force, or then again he wasn’t going to use force. He might have to wage ferocious tariff war on Europe, but then on a whim he said he wouldn’t be using tariffs. Not to mention his insisting that control of Greenland was essential for American interests, while repeatedly referring to it as “Iceland.” There’s no use trying to parse his utterances or base a response on what he might say next, since that’s quite unforeseeable.

Whatever with Greenland, Ukraine, or the Gaza Riviera, we English and other Europeans watch from afar with horror events in Minneapolis and elsewhere in America. There’s an acute apprehension that a grave and possibly irrevocable change is coming over your country. It has never seemed to me helpful to compare Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler—Trump quite lacks Hitler’s single-mindedness—or aver that the United States will become a fascist country, although watching the ICE goon squads at work this month, there’s a hint of the squadristi fascisti, Mussolini’s thugs who used to beat up his opponents.