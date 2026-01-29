Europe Detests Donald Trump. But Can It Hurt Him? Yes—and Here’s How.

Near the village of Combe Hay, a few miles south of Bath (and close to where I live), there is a sloping field that has been preserved as a wildflower meadow. At the moment, it’s as bleak as the winter weather, but in a few weeks’ time there will be a scattering of primroses and other first signs of spring. In the middle of the meadow is a young oak tree, now about 20 feet high, at whose foot is a small enamel tablet, which reads:
This tree was planted | in loving memory of | Lt. David A.G. Boyce | 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards | Killed in action in | Helmand Province Afghanistan | 17 November 2011 | Aged 25
I thought of David Boyce when I heard the president of the United States say that British and European troops had “stayed a little off the front lines” during the Afghan War. And I also wondered how Boyce’s family must have felt.
We’ve all had plenty of opportunities to get used to Donald Trump’s outbursts, his malignity and malice combined with complete unpredictability. In his weird way, he will say or do anything, however hysterical or irrational, however offensive to friend as well as foe. Of course he has no sense of decency, but he has no sense of irony, either, or sense of the ridiculous. The Great Draft Dodger never hesitates to deride people who have fought and died in action.
And while Trump seems to have forgotten the British and other European troops who fought in Afghanistan when the NATO treaty had been invoked following September 11, 2001, he now says that the United States “should have put NATO to the test: and vote Article 5, and forced NATO to come here and protect our Southern border from further invasions of illegal immigrants.” No, you really never can tell what this man will say next.
European leaders—all of them, really, but Sir Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, most of all—have tried dealing with Trump through what the Bible calls the soft answer that turneth away wrath, not to say with gross flattery. Starmer thought he could win Trump’s friendship by inviting him to the grotesque “state visit” last September, when the president was sealed inside a security cocoon around Windsor Castle lest he should be seen in public and jeered at. Once again, Trump displayed all the true military swagger and bluster of a draft dodger, standing stiffly to attention and saluting as the Foot Guards marched past, while King Charles, who has actually served in uniform in the Royal Navy, knew not to salute.
And then there was the grandiose state dinner, with a fascinating cast list, from Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff (of course) to Rupert Murdoch and Sam Altman. Two royal families were well represented, with the king’s wife, sister, and elder son, and the president’s current wife, daughter, son-in-law, wife’s chief of staff, and crypto czar. The wines were a symphony of sycophantic symbolism, a 1945 vintage port since Trump is the forty-fifth president, and a cognac from 1912, the year Trump’s mother was born in Scotland, all of which was rather lost on a president about whom one of the most disturbing things is that he doesn’t drink.
It was British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli who said that, when dealing with monarchy, you must lay on the flattery with a trowel, as he did so successfully with Queen Victoria. It has finally dawned on Disraeli’s successor at 10 Downing Street that, however much Trump may see himself as a kind of royalty, the trowel doesn’t work with him. You can lick Trump’s boots, and he’ll still kick you in the teeth. Now the worm turned at last. As a spasm of disgust was felt in England, with the mothers or widows of soldiers who’d fallen in Afghanistan saying in blunt terms what they thought of Trump’s “a little off the front lines,” Starmer himself called those words “appalling.”
Of course, Trump can say something outrageous and then immediately contradict himself, as he did the next day when he said, “The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died.… The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
There might have been something behind the Donald’s latest tergiversation. A return visit to the United States by the king and queen this year is planned, or at least penciled in. King Charles is head of state and head of the British armed forces. Apart from his own time in the Navy, his lamentable brother, formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and now as plain Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, did once serve with distinction as a naval helicopter pilot in the 1982 Falklands conflict, and his turbulent son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, presently embroiled in another kind of battle with a London newspaper, also served bravely, in Afghanistan. Had Trump’s “a little off the front lines” been allowed to stand, it’s hard to see how the royal visit could have gone ahead. There seems to have been a discreet communication through channels from Buckingham Palace to the White House that prompted the insincere and over-effusive “tremendous Heart and Soul.”
We had already seen a masterpiece of Trumpery in his rambling and incoherent speech at Davos. He might have to take Greenland by force, or then again he wasn’t going to use force. He might have to wage ferocious tariff war on Europe, but then on a whim he said he wouldn’t be using tariffs. Not to mention his insisting that control of Greenland was essential for American interests, while repeatedly referring to it as “Iceland.” There’s no use trying to parse his utterances or base a response on what he might say next, since that’s quite unforeseeable.
Whatever with Greenland, Ukraine, or the Gaza Riviera, we English and other Europeans watch from afar with horror events in Minneapolis and elsewhere in America. There’s an acute apprehension that a grave and possibly irrevocable change is coming over your country. It has never seemed to me helpful to compare Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler—Trump quite lacks Hitler’s single-mindedness—or aver that the United States will become a fascist country, although watching the ICE goon squads at work this month, there’s a hint of the squadristi fascisti, Mussolini’s thugs who used to beat up his opponents.
But it seems more than possible that the United States will cease to be a Rechtsstaat, a country governed by a rule of laws not men, and that it might not only drift away from the Atlantic Alliance but cease to be part of the comity of those we can call, with all their faults and hypocrisies, civilized nations. To put it bluntly, we can now imagine the U.S. as an international pariah.
Do we have any recourse? Even after Trump’s palinode with respect to British soldiery, it might be very difficult for the royal visit to go ahead while innocent people are being shot on the streets of America. There can’t be any doubt that King Charles finds Trump acutely distasteful and would be relieved if his visit were postponed for as long as possible, if not indefinitely.
And there’s one other possibility. This summer’s World Cup is being played in North America, some games in Mexico and some in Canada but most in the U.S., for the second time following the 1994 World Cup. A condition of granting the World Cup to the U.S. that year was that a proper domestic soccer league should be set up in the country. This was done, although with only moderate success, we can say more than 30 years later. Even now, domestic viewing figures for the World Cup final on July 19 will be nowhere near those for the Super Bowl on February 8.
One American won’t be attending the Super Bowl: Trump has announced that Santa Clara is too far away (and California is hostile territory). But he’s longing to strut his stuff at the World Cup. The Nobel Peace Prize has so far eluded him, to his great rage, as he told a bemused Norwegian prime minister. And yet he had already received a “peace prize” from the hands of Gianni Infantino, the smirking scoundrel who is head of FIFA, the body that controls international football.
It has been suggested that European fans might boycott the World Cup—and maybe more than fans. If London bookmakers’ odds are any guide, eight out of 10 of the best teams in the competition are from Europe. Should Trump renew his threat to Greenland, they could withdraw and wreck the tournament. There are precedents, after all. In 1980, the United States led many other countries that boycotted the Olympic Games in Moscow after the (as it happened ill-advised and ill-fated) Russian invasion of Afghanistan.
This would be an unhappy outcome, and not very nice for all concerned. But then Europe has tried being nice with Trump, and look how well it has worked.