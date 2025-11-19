The 2026 World Cup Is Trump’s Authoritarian Debutante Ball

We know this because of the surprise appearance of 40-year-old Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who was visiting Washington (and the White House) as a guest of bin Salman’s. Ronaldo’s presence wasn’t just notable because he is the second-best player of his generation, or even that he is currently playing out his final act as a highly paid shill for Saudi Arabia. (He is paid more than $200 million a season not just to play in the Gulf nation’s domestic league but to promote it for tourism.) It was notable because it was the first time that Ronaldo had traveled to America in nearly a decade, reportedly because of the threat of arrest over an alleged sexual assault in Las Vegas in 2009. (Although Ronaldo has denied the allegations, the details of a settlement with the accuser that leaked in 2017 are highly disturbing.)

Ronaldo’s presence in the White House is unsettling but hardly surprising, given that the Trump administration is overflowing with men who have been accused of assault, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Trump himself. But it is still notable, especially given the striker’s Flying Dutchman–like quest to concoct a final act for a remarkable career. For Ronaldo, the perfect ending would undoubtedly be one with him holding the World Cup trophy aloft next July—something that is not out of the question, given the overall strength of the Portuguese team.

Instead, his real last act is coming into focus: He has become a pro-Trump diplomat. In June, European Council President Antonio Costa—who is Portuguese—gifted the president a signed Ronaldo jersey at a Group Seven summit in Canada. Earlier this month, he talked up the president to Piers Morgan, a longtime admirer of both men. “He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk,” he said. “If it is here, or in the U.S., wherever he wants, I know he was here in Saudi with our boss MBS. I wish one day to meet him because he is one of the guys who can make things happen and I like people like that.” With Trump in office, Ronaldo doesn’t have to worry about arrest. He is at the White House to fete and be feted: shaking hands, posing for pictures and lavishing praise on one boss in a diplomatic mission on behalf of another. That is how the career of one of soccer’s greatest ever players will most likely end: Not with a bang but a banquet full of the worst people in the world.