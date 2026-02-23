The Little Magazine That Defied American Censorship

A Danger to the Minds of Young Girls: Margaret C. Anderson, Book Bans, and the Fight to Modernize Literature by Adam Morgan Buy on Bookshop

The repression of the war years left a lasting effect on American culture in the following decades. “The Great War may have been over, but a violent culture war had taken its place,” Morgan writes, “with capitalism, WASPs, and Victorian-era values on one side and anarchism, socialism, immigrants, and modern ideas like birth control and women’s suffrage lumped together on the other.” The Palmer Raids of late 1919 and early 1920 marked the early convulsions of the first Red Scare, as federal agents attacked leftist bookstores, printers, and union halls, arresting thousands and deporting hundreds.

Somehow, it was in this atmosphere that The Little Review nurtured some of the most daring literature of the century. The Little Review published T.S. Eliot, Gertrude Stein, Djuna Barnes, Carl Sandburg, William Carlos Williams, Amy Lowell, and James Joyce, among many others. This great, long-vanished magazine was of and for the modernists. Within that group, it was a beacon and a rallying force. “In all the world there is no such thing as an old sunrise, an old wind upon the cheeks, or an old kiss from the lips of your beloved,” Sherwood Anderson editorialized in an early issue, “and in the craft of writing there can be no such thing as age in the souls of the young poets and novelists who demand for themselves the right to stand up and be counted among the soldiers of the new.”

The conditions that Margaret Anderson and her contemporaries worked in have often been considered an exceptionally repressive moment in American history. Yet, as historians such as Adam Hochschild have recently remarked, the government-imposed limits on free speech and unabashed attacks on writers of that time are in some ways “eerily similar” to our own moment, with its attacks on the press and blocking of funds for scientific research focused on race, gender, and transgender issues. What is perhaps most striking about Morgan’s history is how precarious free speech has been in American history, and how exceptional a climate of free expression. Free speech protections as we have recently known them were not affirmed until the 1960s. The ACLU emerged from the aftermath of the first Red Scare, but so did a culture in which suppression was normalized.