Mark Carney Took the Stand the Rest of the World Must Now Take

This break with the United States is historic; Canada does not appear to have any hope that the two neighbors’ irreconcilable differences can be overcome. It is a tacit acknowledgment that a right-wing, authoritarian movement in the United States is ascendant, and unlikely to be removed anytime in the foreseeable future. Even if a different administration comes to power in three years, the United States has proven to be an unreliable partner and cannot be trusted not to fall into idiotic despotism every four years.

This break will have long-term impacts for both the U.S. and Canada. It is difficult to overstate how closely intertwined the two countries are, economically, militarily, and administratively. Even though Canada’s population is one-ninth of America’s, Canada is our second-largest trading partner, and the U.S. accounts for 70 percent of all Canadian imports. Travel between the two countries is trivially easy, and you can spend up to 180 days per year in either country with little oversight. Canada and the U.S. have a shared airspace agreement, and NORAD is a joint U.S.-Canadian command.

Carney’s speech represents a profound shift in this relationship. Disentangling Canada from the U.S. is a monumental undertaking. It will be incredibly and increasingly disruptive, to Canada even more than the U.S. The prime minister did not make his comments at Davos lightly. To use a metaphor, it is like an abused spouse deciding to leave a relationship even if it means temporary hardship and poverty: It is not done on a whim.