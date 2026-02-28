Trump’s Fury at Canada Backfires in Surprise Blow to GOP’s 2026 Hopes

The numbers are significant. Around 10 million fewer Canadians traveled to the United States in 2025 relative to the previous year, the story notes, adding that this is hitting Michigan and other nearby states “especially hard.” The impact on the Wolverine State is particularly acute:

Canadian visits to southeast Michigan fell 30% from 2024 to 2025, said Visit Detroit CEO Claude Molinari. “That’s a large decline in a short amount of time,” Molinari said. “And it’s certainly having a detrimental impact on our area hotels, restaurants and attractions, which have been able to rely on consistent Canadian travel in recent years.”

Apparently Canadians take a dimmer view of the United States when its president arbitrarily hits their country with destructive, ill-conceived tariffs, recklessly blows up cross-border projects, threatens to seize it by force, and even daydreams openly about reducing it to a vassal state. While Canadian travel to the U.S. has been declining for some time, the News notes, the “severity of 2025’s drop was unique.”

Which is taking a toll on Michigan. As an official with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce told the paper: “Canadians are very important to American businesses.”