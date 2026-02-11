Trump Tirade Over Bridge to Canada Backfires, Handing Dems 2026 Weapon

But there’s another angle here that makes this even more absurd: Trump’s threat could actually backfire on him and the GOP. That’s because it will now become a big issue in House and Senate races in Michigan—and those races could help decide control of Congress. This issue clearly favors Democrats—particularly now that with this threat, Trump may be doing a solid for a fellow billionaire.

There are at least three competitive House races in Michigan, and there’s also a Senate contest over the seat of the retiring Democrat Gary Peters. And this battle is well suited for Democrats to seize on. The already-built bridge has broad bipartisan support: Rick Snyder, Michigan’s former Republican governor, points out that the bridge, originally scheduled to open last September, would reduce transport costs and create jobs and that blocking it would hurt Michigan manufacturers while killing jobs and hiking costs for consumers.

Now GOP candidates and incumbents will have to take a position on Trump’s threat to block the project. And since Republicans are required to agree with the Mad King pretty much at all times or face ruin, the leading GOP candidate in the Senate race, former Representative Mike Rogers, is defending Trump by insisting he merely wants “leverage” against Canada in future trade talks—an absurd, made-to-attack position.