The Left Has a Hyperpolitics Problem

Jäger’s call for institution-building cuts against post-2010 strategies for electoral insurgencies and social movements, which feared that formal structures would sap the grassroots energies that propelled them in the first place. They came to that conclusion from different directions. At one pole lay the horizontalism of Occupy. The anarchist anthropologist David Graeber, its guiding spirit, sought “the continual creation and elaboration of new institutions, based on new, non-alienating modes of interaction.” At another pole lay the left populists who emphasized direct connection between leader and people, and admired charismatic figures like Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Yet their differences are more in degree than kind: The anarchists and populists alike had little use for formal institutions in general, or for political parties in particular.

Jäger’s heroic view of parties also stands in contrast with much mainstream political science, which sees parties principally as the vehicles for ambitious politicians or advocates of particular policies. Parties are useful for their limited purposes in holding a ballot line and organizing a legislature but hardly shape adherents’ lives and worldviews. That instrumental approach largely comports with the dominant trends in ever more professionalized contemporary campaigning, obsessed with carefully calibrated messages delivered directly to individual voters. The political consultants are correct that swing voters have the memories of goldfish, but they have forgotten the critical older lesson that hegemony takes time, and see no point in maintaining steady connections with voters.

Is there a way back to a world of thick associations? Hyperpolitics is not a work of strategy, and rightly so, but the biggest unanswered questions concern just what social factions can be organized and how. Left parties can no longer rely on their historic base in the working class and are increasingly aligned with a smaller, better-heeled cohort of highly educated voters (what the economist Thomas Piketty and his co-authors Amory Gethin and Clara Martínez-Toledano have termed the Brahmin Left). Jäger gestures at but does not really grapple with how to build a winning coalition under these circumstances. Questions of what the contemporary version of the old social democratic stamp club looks like in practice, and what social niche it occupies, are deeply intertwined, and the more vexed for all that. If, as is typical with attempts at social renewal, the choirs and brass bands reach only into the educated base, that fails to solve the fundamental problem. Attempts to circumvent it and go directly to the working class risk the very patronizing condescension, a contemporary version of Marie Antoinette dressing up in peasant garb, that got center-left parties in this mess in the first place. Readers less doctrinaire than Jäger will note that parties can do only so much to shape the electorate, and that to some degree they have to meet voters where they are—not just ideologically but in their willingness to engage in long-standing, thick activity at all. Where voters are these days is mostly on the couch, scrolling through their phones.