What Bari Weiss Doesn’t Get About CBS News

Speaking only for myself, I find many of the ideas that Weiss, The Free Press, and the contributors she has brought on have advanced over the years to be odious—though that might be giving them too much credit; mostly I just find them to be pretty stupid. But even if I agreed with their ideas or thought they were particularly well executed—and again, I don’t—it still wouldn’t work for the task at hand. The problem is that you can get what Weiss wants to bring to CBS News—debate! analysis! shouting!—literally anywhere, including places that deliver it faster and better. Social media is awash with punditry. Even X, which Elon Musk is transforming into a one-stop shop for child pornography, bespoke racism, and the same 30 viral videos that are endlessly repackaged and tweeted out by scammers, is still awash with “scoops of ideas.”

More specifically, cable news has long been a home both for idiots who pass themselves off as experts and the precise form of shallow, performative “debate” Weiss believes she is inventing. Weiss’s only innovation is to Free Pressify the product—and in fairness, I don’t recall CNN airing an hourlong debate about the proper role of religion in society. But this precisely is the kind of thing The Free Press has been doing for years, and it long ago reached its maximum potential. And that’s not nothing, as far as running a blog goes: 150,000 people pay for it. But there is absolutely zero reason to believe that anyone else in the country is clamoring for it. (Even if they were, they can easily get it by searching “religion debate” or “evangelical christian owns sjw atheist” on YouTube.)

Weiss’s critique of mainstream media mostly boils down to the fact that it tips the scales in favor of ideas with which she specifically disagrees and excludes the voices it deems “radical” or “dangerous.” It’s true that anti-vaxxers and reactionary cranks are probably underrepresented in mainstream media—though it’s also worth noting that Ferguson and Salam, among other new CBS contributors, have been fixtures on TV for decades. It’s also very true that you can package this vision into a newsletter, snatch up 150,000 people willing to pay for it, and have your lucrative career as a media boss. That doesn’t mean that you can scale that up with the institutional prowess of the Tiffany network. And it could mean that you burn everything down in the attempt.