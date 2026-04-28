The Tribal Organizations That Won’t Quit ICE

When the three women followed up with the board to ascertain precisely what they “think is best,” they were met with administrative acknowledgment, followed by silence. “Business decisions are being made in our name, but without transparency or response, there’s no way to understand how they’re aligned with our values, or what they are at all,” said Qassataq. “It feels like we’re speaking into a void: like the structure exists, but the accountability doesn’t.”

But BSNC’s leadership has unclear ties to its shareholders. From 2009 to 2023, Gail Schubert, an Iñupiaq community member, was the firm’s CEO and president. After her departure in May 2023, Dan Graham, who is white, was appointed the interim CEO. “I was talking with different board members, and they kept saying, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna have a hiring process. We’re gonna put it out there,’” said Qassataq. “Then an announcement toward the end of the year said Cindy [Aġnaqhiq Towarak Massie] is now the president; they’ve bifurcated the president and CEO roles. Completely nontransparent process, and there was no opportunity to my knowledge for shareholders to submit résumés or express interest in being part of it.”

Today, Graham remains the CEO and earns $1.4 million per year. Krystal Nelson, who is also white, joined BSNC’s board in 2014 as the executive vice president and earns $1.26 million annually. In 2025, BSNC declared $8.4 million in shareholder dividends. With 8,200 shareholders, each shareholder earned $1,024 in 2025.