Wait, Did the Democrats Just Win a Government Shutdown Fight?

Still, this is a win. In context, it is actually a pretty big one, given that Democrats have no real power in Washington. But it also raises a more vexing question: Where do they go from here?

The Republicans thought they had the Democrats on the ropes—that they could leverage the airport chaos into victory. Surely the Democrats, desperate not to be blamed for hours-long lines and missed flights, would do what they always do when push comes to shove: cave. Instead, Republicans were the ones who gave in. And, though it comes with considerable caveats—namely the tens of billions already earmarked for immigration enforcement, and potentially more to come through reconciliation—the fact that ICE and CBP aren’t receiving additional funding right now does matter. Every additional dollar that went to those agencies would have helped fund the massive deportation machine this administration is overseeing.

That outcome looks better when you consider that Democrats had minimal leverage. They don’t control either chamber of Congress, which means that they need Republican votes to pass any piece of legislation—and Republicans were resistant to almost all reform, other than requiring agents to have body cameras and visible identification and a few other minor items. But conversely, Senate Republicans, with the exception of the reconciliation process, need a handful of Democratic votes to pass legislation—including spending bills to fund government agencies. That gave Democrats something they could use: Either agree to ICE and CBP reforms, they told Republicans, or we won’t vote to fund DHS. The Republicans refused, and the department shut down.