America Won’t Be Easily Forgiven—Even After Trump Is Gone

A Dane in his fifties living in the U.S. for more than 20 years, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said Nazi Germany was not an ally that turned on its partners, whereas before Trump’s belligerent rhetoric, America had been seen as a friend, “and betraying that friendship cuts far deeper than being invaded by a known aggressor and agitator.” While Americans initially dismissed the rhetoric about Greenland as just another silly idea from a silly president, he said he had entirely different feelings and the administration’s actions signaled that Trump was not just a fool but a megalomaniac.

“On a personal level, I’m trying very hard not to hate or despise everything and everyone American for allowing this to happen—but I will never again trust an American,” he wrote in a private social media message.

Trump’s fixation on acquiring Greenland—without regard for what its mostly Indigenous Inuit inhabitants want—isn’t new. As early as 2019, he was trying to get the Danes to sell it. But as with his stated desire to annex Canada, and with his imposition of tariffs on trading partners, what many Americans treat as fodder for jokes or serious media analysis is, to Canadians and Europeans, a sign that their onetime ally has become a dangerous predator.