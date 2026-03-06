Netanyahu Finally Found a President Willing to Buy Into His Iran Dream

On all three assessments, Netanyahu was tragically and comprehensively wrong. That somehow did not diminish either his credibility with most American officials or his campaign against Iran. By June 2025, he persuaded Trump to join an Israeli attack and together “obliterate” (as Trump later boasted) Iran’s military nuclear program. As for Iran’s ballistic missile development and production, Netanyahu flaunted that after Israel’s military achievements, a historic change had taken place. Eight months later, there is neither obliteration nor historic change.

Which leads to the three-part question: Who started the current war, why, and what is the strategic objective? Is it “regime change”? That would be a desirable outcome, but surely Netanyahu, a self-declared ardent student of history, knows that “regime change” has never been induced through aerial or missile power, with the unique and singular exception of Japan in 1945, but that was accompanied by a credible threat of invasion and, more importantly, two atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. If the objective was to defuse the nuclear threat supposedly posed by Iran, as Trump argued just before he argued something else, why hasn’t the U.S. attacked North Korea, which does in fact have both nuclear weapons and missiles that can reach the continental U.S.?

If the idea is to exploit Iran’s geopolitical and military weakness since 2024–2025 and further isolate it, both are legitimate goals, but wasn’t that supposedly achieved in June 2025? So why risk being accused of dragging the U.S. into a war in which it has no vested interests or benefits? Answer: because that’s what Netanyahu does.