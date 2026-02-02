A Truth From Iran to Minneapolis: Weak Governments Kill Protesters

Amnesty International cites “misuse of force” by the state as one of many trends making harder, around the world, to “stay safe while making your voice heard.” In 2024, an international group of researchers—affiliations included University of California—Berkeley and the European University of Madrid—found a global rise in the use of dangerous weaponry used against protesters.

In Iran early this month, at least 5,200 people and possibly many more were killed by government forces during widespread protests. Raha Bahreini, an Iran expert for Amnesty International, has called it “a state-orchestrated massacre,” unprecedented even for this repressive regime. (As horrific as this situation is, it is rich for President Trump to threaten the Iranian regime with bombing for killing protesters, while his masked goons kill people on the streets of Minneapolis.)

It’s easy to recognize Iran’s government as a totalitarian one, and Trump’s disregard for democratic freedoms is also well-known. Trump seems proud of his disregard for such freedoms, threatening protesters with “very heavy force” and consistently labelling them, without evidence, as domestic terrorists. But violent crackdown on protest is not limited to these obvious bad actors. More than 2000 climate and environmental protesters have been killed around the world since 2012, University of Bristol researchers found in 2024—including in Atlanta, Georgia, where Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as “Tortuguita,” was killed by state troopers in 2023, the first time an environmental protester had been killed in the United States. In 2024, although protests had reached their lowest point since 2020, the rate of police intervention in protests was higher than it had been in years, especially at protests related to Palestine.