Trump Wrecked Our Reputation Abroad. Can Democrats Put It Right?

Here, Democrats need to make the case to voters that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to the U.S. and its reputation abroad. With the shooting of several protesters by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents and the murder of dozens of migrants in detention centers, human rights are on the ballot this November. With the destabilization of the global economy and rising prices thanks to Trump’s tariffs, the ability of working-class Americans to survive is an issue this November. Come November, Democrats have an opportunity—or, really, an obligation—to repair the U.S. and its image abroad.

Eighty-one years ago, on April 25, 1945, delegates representing 50 nations convened in San Francisco to organize what would become the United Nations. Building from the ashes of World War II, the delegates came together to form a new organization with the stated goal of preventing another world conflict and fostering good relations between nations. When President Harry Truman spoke before the conference, he left these words with the delegates:

Let us labor to achieve a peace which is really worthy of their great sacrifice. We must make certain, by your work here, that another war will be impossible.… Nothing is more essential to the future peace of the world, than continued cooperation of the nations, which had to muster the force necessary to defeat the conspiracy of the axis powers to dominate the world. While these great states have a special responsibility to enforce the peace, their responsibility is based upon the obligations resting upon all states, large and small, not to use force in international relations, except in the defense of law. The responsibility of the great states is to serve, and not dominate the peoples of the world.

Truman’s words, while inspiring, did not ring true; the postwar order was still marked by violence and global inequity. While decolonization was in some cases achieved peaceably, for instance in the U.S. departure from the Philippines, it still arose too often from conflict, as it did in many parts of Africa and Asia, most notably Vietnam. Truman found himself mired in conflict once again five years later, when he sent U.S. troops to defend South Korea from the North’s invasion.