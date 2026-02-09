The Trump Bubble Is Impregnable for Now—but Boy, Is It Going to Burst

Point one: On a personal level, Donald Trump is becoming more and more unhinged. He rambles, he stumbles, he fumbles. We don’t know whether he actually pooped himself in that one much-discussed episode in the Oval Office. But the fact that it has been discussed as something that might have happened is bad enough. And even if he retains full control of those evacuations, it’s the ones coming out of his brain and mouth that remain more concerning. Politico reported recently that the prime minister of Slovakia—a Trump ally—met with Trump at the White House on January 28 and later told other world leaders that he was concerned about Trump’s “psychological state.”

That repost of the Obamas as apes has been widely interpreted as one more Trumpian effort to troll the libs. Sure, I guess it was that. But what if it was something else? It may also have been the act of a man who is losing some marbles. It was beyond anything even he has ever done along those lines. He’s losing it. The mainstream media is afraid to touch the topic. The right-wing media screams that everything’s fine, it’s Trump Derangement Syndrome. That’s an apt phrase, all right, but it means the opposite of what the Foxies think it means. The bottom line for now is that the rest of us, the majority that finds him repulsive, just has to sit here and watch.

Point two: Politically, the bubble in which he lives is becoming farther and farther removed from reality. His penchant for self-aggrandization, always prodigious, has lately reached the point of insane self-parody.