Georgia Republicans Are Setting Up Their Midterm Elections to Fail

“I was just making a statement to myself hoping it might go through anyway, but of course it didn’t,” Messerlie said at the February 18 meeting of the State Election Board. She did not apologize for breaking the rule, instead insisting that the Q.R. codes were “illegal” and have been used to “flip” votes in past elections. The five-member board—dominated by three Trump-supporting election-denial activists—sympathized with Messerlie; rather than reprimand her, they gave her a letter detailing Georgia election rules that prohibit tampering with ballots.

Messerlie and other Republicans in Georgia’s election-denial movement, along with their allies on the State Election Board and in the GOP-controlled state legislature, have been pushing for a complete prohibition on voting machines since President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden—a loss they falsely attribute to voting fraud, of course. These efforts culminated with the passage in May 2024 of Senate Bill 189, which prohibits Q.R. codes from being used to tabulate votes.

That ban goes into effect on July 1. But state legislators, whose 2026 session ends a month from now, have yet to put forth a practical replacement system. Instead, Republican lawmakers have introduced three bills that seem expressly designed to cause chaos, if they could even be implemented in time for the fall elections; two of them call for poll workers—often low-paid temporary workers or retirees—to hand-count paper ballots in some or all cases.