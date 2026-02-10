Rural America’s Mental Health Crisis Can’t Be Solved by Robots

But when it comes to the actual delivery of mental health care in rural communities, the administration’s answer is apparently to route the crisis through software. Ironically, this is happening precisely as the technology’s biggest boosters are backing away from “AI therapists.”

Over the past 18 months, major AI companies have begun warning users not to treat their products as therapists or life coaches. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has publicly cautioned against young people relying on systems like ChatGPT for therapy, arguing the technology is not ready for that role despite its popularity among Gen Z users who find chatbots inexpensive, always available, and nonjudgmental. Just two weeks before Oz made his statements, Slingshot AI withdrew its mental health chatbot, Ash, from the U.K. market entirely. These tools currently are underregulated—the subject of an FDA Digital Health Advisory Committee meeting in November.

Defenders will argue that some care is better than none. Indeed, in many rural counties, “none” is close to the reality. The Health Resources and Services Administration designates 4,212 rural areas as Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas, which would require 1,797 additional providers to meet basic demand. On average, for every psychiatrist serving 100,000 people in rural America, urban communities have more than four. In fact, nearly two-thirds of rural counties—65 percent—have no psychiatrist at all. The consequences can be measured in lives. According to CDC data, rural suicide rates rose 48 percent between 2000 and 2018, reaching 19.4 per 100,000 compared to urban rates of 13.4.