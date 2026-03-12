Want Something to Feel Hopeful About? It Just Happened in Nepal.

The Parliament of Nepal has a total of 275 seats. While 165 members are elected through the first-past-the-post, single-member district system, the other 110 members are elected through proportional representation. As vote counting continues in Nepal, as of latest data, with around 10.5 million votes counted, the RSP has received just more than five million, accounting for roughly 48 percent of the total.

The RSP party is almost close to winning a supermajority. If the party achieves a two-thirds majority, it would also be the first time in decades that a single party has achieved this milestone. A supermajority in Nepal gives a party the numbers it needs to change the Constitution. In Parliament, it means the party can pass constitutional amendments without relying heavily on other parties. It also makes it much easier to push through major laws and structural reforms.

One striking measure of the overwhelming nature of the win: Shah ran against former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli in his own district. And Shah crushed him there, receiving more than 78 percent of the vote.