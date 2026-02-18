The Mom-and-Pop Contractors Helping ICE Rapidly Expand

Another first-time contractor, Target Down Group, was awarded $30,000 in September to provide sniper training to ICE’s Special Response Teams. It was an SRT agent, Jonathan Ross, who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis last month. Target Down Group’s president is Dan LaLota, retired Marine and self-described “scout sniper instructor,” who is also the brother of Nick LaLota, the Republican congressman from New York. Dan LaLota told Wired, which first reported on this contract, that his brother had nothing to do with the contract and that he was “not at liberty to discuss what business I have with a stranger like yourself.” He did not respond to The New Republic’s requests for comment.

ICE also awarded a no-bid contract to Path Consulting, a firm with no apparent web presence or prior federal contracts. It won its $35,000 contract to give ICE “dynamic target assault training.” In its justification for the contract, the agency said the five-day training would involve live fire and close-quarters combat, and the firm would help develop new “standard operating procedures.”

ICE claimed in a document discussing the no-bid contract that it had worked with Path Consulting before. Federal databases do not show any prior contract between the two. (The company did not respond to requests for comment.) But it is possible that the firm previously subcontracted with some other company. That was the case with Office Concepts Arizona, an office furniture company that notched its first contract with ICE in August, providing cubicles and other furniture for an agency office in Phoenix. Its $24,000 agreement was the first time the company signed a contract with the federal government. But Office Concepts has sold furniture to numerous federal agencies as a subcontractor, according to the company’s owner, Amber Davis. That’s why its name did not appear on the federal contracts, despite having prior experience with federal agencies.