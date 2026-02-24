The Fight Against Trumpism Can’t Wait for Election Day

“We’re the same Panther Party from back in the day,” he continues. “But we’re a little more aggressive now, ya dig? Carry bigger guns and we don’t take no shit.… Places where there’s immigrants at, I think that the community around them needs to … start escorting them everywhere to make sure they’re safe. Because them ICE agents ain’t gon’ act like that if there’s a bunch of people standing outside with assault rifles and shotguns.”

The clip triggered a good week of heated online intra-left discourse. Who did this Paul Birdsong guy think he was, trying to take up the sacred mantle of the Black Panther Party? He had to be some kind of COINTELPRO psyop, right? Or at the very least a grifter who only showed face in tense times to generate clicks and sow discord. And even if he was genuine, why should Black people invite danger upon themselves to protect immigrants? More importantly, why did he say he had songs with Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane coming out? And was it true that he infiltrated the Piru Bloodz in Compton?

These are mostly all sensible questions to ask, especially given the Black Panther Party’s unexpected return to the zeitgeist, along with its many aesthetic choices—the gaudy AI event flyers, the tactical garb, the bravado that accompanies every Instagram video announcement. The group has already elicited both positive and negative reactions from former original Black Panthers. All of which led them to make a hasty rebranding shortly after Birdsong’s clip went viral: That’s right, the New Black Panther Party is actually now the “Black Lion Party for International Solidarity.”