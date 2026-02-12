Forget Congress—the Real Leaders Who Might Stop ICE Are Local

This Blue America posture is critical for two reasons. In the short term, it will make it harder for Trump to execute his agenda of deporting as many immigrants as possible and terrorizing others so that they leave on their own. Long term, these blue-state officials’ words and deeds will likely push their counterparts in purple and red states, Democratic congressional candidates, and even the party’s 2028 presidential hopefuls to take stronger stands against immigration law enforcement.

Some blue cities and states took steps in 2025 (and from 2017 to 2020) to push back against Trump’s anti-immigrant approach. But many blue state officials were worried that seeming too pro-immigrant would result in the Trump administration sending federal law enforcement personnel to their communities as a punishment. The events in Minneapolis over the last month seem to have changed these politicians’ calculations. They now realize Trump will deploy ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and other federal officials whenever and wherever he wants, no matter how cooperative local officials seem. Appeasement won’t work. And liberal activists are so angry about the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti that they are demanding action from their elected officials.

So we are seeing both new policies and more aggressive rhetoric. New Mexico this week adopted a law that not only bans local law enforcement from working with ICE but also bars immigration detention centers from being created on public lands in the state. New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office is organizing New Yorkers to serve as volunteer monitors, wearing purple vests and recording ICE agents’ behavior on their phones. The New York Democratic Party last week passed a resolution declaring, “ICE has become an agency that operates with violence, impunity, and total disregard for human and civilian life.” The mayors of Chicago and New York City have become perhaps the highest-profile figures urging the abolition of ICE.