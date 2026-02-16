You Know What? Maybe the Time Is Right for an AOC Presidential Bid

The big reason that Ocasio-Cortez shouldn’t run is that she has a very clear path to defeat and a much hazier one to victory. It’s easy to imagine a repeat of 2020. Ocasio-Cortez seems poised to dominate among progressive voters and younger ones, as Sanders did in 2020. So she has a very strong chance of finishing second in the nomination process. At the same time, more moderate Democrats, older ones, and/or those most concerned about a candidate’s chances in the general election might coalesce behind a more centrist figure, the way they did Joe Biden in 2020. Back then, many Democrats were worried about nominating a self-identified socialist (Sanders), a woman (Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris), or a person of color (Cory Booker, Harris), fearing those characteristics would turn off swing voters in a general election. Ocasio-Cortez is all three of those characteristics in one person—and she’s also unusually young for a presidential candidate. She is 36 now and will be 39 on Election Day in 2028.





Older Democrats tend to vote at much higher rates than younger ones, so an old vs. young battle will favor the candidate of older voters—and that almost certainly won’t be Ocasio-Cortez.

So the pessimist in me says that Ocasio-Cortez should skip a very difficult presidential contest, thereby avoiding a loss that would diminish her stature. Perhaps Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose term ends in 2028, opts against reelection, and she runs to replace him. Ocasio-Cortez wouldn’t be a shoo-in there either, as I suspect Wall Street and other more centrist forces in New York politics would strongly oppose her Senate candidacy. But Ocasio-Cortez’s odds of winning a New York Senate Democratic primary are obviously higher than a presidential primary, where she would face many other very skilled politicians and a more conservative electorate.