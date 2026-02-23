The Staggering Costs of Trump’s War on Public Service

It’s not just private institutions, either. Polling from the Ohio State University from 2023 showed 78 percent of grads indicated they would work in private industry, 13 percent said government, and 8 percent said not-for-profits or private education. The reason for the overwhelming preference for private industry is monetary (the 2014 Crimson poll suggests that most students don’t see themselves in that field 10 years from graduation), but some also say the push to slot graduates into the financial or tech sector is so pervasive that it’s become a default choice. Many young people enter these fields because they perceive they will earn a good enough living that it can buy them more time to figure out what they actually want to do.

The Trump administration’s actions in education will only make this problem worse. Take the decimation of National Institutes of Health training programs—these are grants that provide early career researchers and students with necessary funding to conduct studies. These can be used as a launching pad to apply for more grants and slowly build a research lab. Funding for these grants has been reduced dramatically, and some pipelines have been eliminated as a casualty of the administration’s war on diversity, equity, and inclusion. These grants were specifically designed to make researchers more reflective of America, including people of underrepresented races, from low-income backgrounds, and from rural areas. This has its consequences—a recent Boston Globe poll shows that more than two-thirds of 367 scientists who were surveyed said that they recommended their students look outside of academia for a career.

I’ve seen this firsthand across my LinkedIn feed. Faced with the worst job market (especially for college grads) since the pandemic, some in public health and former federal workers are pivoting to working in industry-connected lobby and trade groups. I’ve heard from people who advise public health students that many are looking to pivot out of the field or to leverage their skills into insurance or pharmaceuticals.