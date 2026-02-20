Andrew Should Consider Himself Lucky That It Was Only an Arrest

Reigning dynasties have long resorted to many expedients to save themselves, and have often done so with considerable ruthlessness, not least if it means dealing with difficult or threatening kinsmen. Even before this latest drama, King Charles III had well and truly canceled his brother, you might say. Until recently, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Knight of the Garter, but he’s now a commoner, with no honors or ranks at all. He had been kicked out of his house on the Windsor Estate and cast into outer darkness, or at least Norfolk, which some would say comes to the same thing.

It was bad enough when Andrew was shown to have associated with Epstein even after Epstein’s imprisonment for soliciting sex with a minor, and we saw photographs of Andrew embracing poor Virginia Giuffre, or straddled over another young woman. Libidinous royals are nothing new. Many if not most of the kings of England have had mistresses, unless, like William Rufus or James I, they preferred boys. Edward VII was nevertheless an energetic adulterer, who on one occasion had to appear in court to deny that he had been the lover of another man’s wife. The marital difficulties of the recent Windsors, not least His current Majesty, are painfully seared into Britons’ minds.

But far more serious is the present charge. In 2001, Andrew was appointed as an official British “trade envoy,” which struck many of us as ludicrous even at the time. The appointment was made by Tony Blair, at the urging of his old consigliere Peter Mandelson (you see, it all falls into place!). Even by the modern standards of the House of Windsor, Andrew isn’t the brightest bulb in the lamp. And it may now appear this wasn’t an opportunity for him to enjoy travel, golf, and girls. It may now appear that he was using his position to send confidential information to Epstein.