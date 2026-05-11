John McPhee’s Exhilarating Defense of the Wilderness

This might seem like an obvious binary, even a crude one. But McPhee is too skilled a writer to reduce anyone to stereotypes. No perspective is presented as unreservedly right or irredeemably wrong. There is not even really a split into two clear sides: It is more like a spectrum. The final part of Coming Into the Country profiles off-grid homesteaders near the outpost of Eagle, Alaska. While many of these loners want the wild to be left wild—it is why they moved there in the first place: “I get so high being out in the woods it is like doing acid,” one man says—they also want a kind of libertarian freedom to mine, trap, and build private dwellings as they see fit.

Should the wild be left intact, both as a safety net for us and as an inviolable birthright for future generations? Or is every corner of the country a valid source of materials, to be harvested or extracted for potential gain right now?

Coming Into the Country is a compendium of conversations and arguments about wilderness. In Encounters With the Archdruid, this discourse is baked into the book’s structure: The three sections show David Brower sparring, in turn, with a mineral engineer, a property developer, and a cattle rancher who also happens to be the commissioner of reclamation. These sparring matches take place against a backdrop of wild landscapes, and they concern a potential mine site, a real estate plan for an untrammeled island off Georgia, and one of those dams slated for the Colorado. As McPhee makes clear, though, what is being discussed each time is the same fundamental conflict. Every argument in any of his nature books is, at heart, an argument over opposing worldviews. Should the wild be left intact, both as a safety net for us and as an inviolable birthright for future generations? Or is every corner of the country a valid source of materials, to be harvested or extracted for potential gain right now?



We live in a moment of overwhelming noise. The Trump administration operates with a strategy of flooding the zone. A proposal for sulfide-ore copper mining in the headwaters of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of Minnesota. Plans to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. A rollback, by the (ironically named) Environmental Protection Agency, of the landmark “endangerment finding,” which had concluded greenhouse gases pose a serious threat and require federal regulation. It can be difficult to focus on any one thing. But to read McPhee is to be reminded of the bigger picture. What is happening in all these cases, and countless more at the moment, is an aggressive assertion of one extreme interpretation of wilderness—the wild as a bonanza of resources up for grabs—over all others.