Siri Hustvedt’s Revelatory Examination of Grief

She must also work out not only how to survive the enormity of Auster’s death but how to think, how to see herself and the world, without him: “I felt more vivid to myself when I was with Paul.” Strafed by his suffering and death, exhausted by “the enactments of ordinary life” that continue nonetheless, she admits: “I have lost the sanctuary of my own thoughts.” For a thinker of such exquisite taste and grasping wisdom, a writer incapable of a limp sentence or lazy answer, the loss of her own thoughts is right next door to the hell she’s already living in. Her new notion of self then, one without Auster to accompany her, becomes suspect, uncertain, a scaffold that trembles beneath the tentative steps of deep sorrow:

I am mourning Paul, but most of the time, I am mourning Siri and Paul. I am mourning AND. I am mourning how the AND made me feel in the world.

The memoir begins soon after April 30, 2024, the day of Auster’s death, and proceeds through weeks of what Hustvedt will later call “cognitive splintering”—a phrase worthy of William James, whose “wild facts” she invokes. These are the experiences that resist assimilation into any tidy system, any neat theory that might make sense of what cannot. For Hustvedt, this gutting grief is precisely such a wild fact: incapable of being ignored, never mind denied or explained—“the truth is unbearable to me, and yet it must be borne.” But how does she negotiate that fact when her heart has been shorn and her mind stumbles, staggers through another day’s onerous tasks?

Hustvedt’s early chapters center on the immediate material aftermath of Auster’s death: the sorting of pills, the emptying of closets, the handling of objects that once mediated care. The bag of motley medications becomes a grotesque archive of suffering, a pharmacological memento mori. Each bottle is a failed promise, a record of the medical system’s lamentable limits, signs of the hope that did not work—“dirty, sneaking hope,” as Jean Anouilh once had it. Hustvedt’s attention to objects—Auster’s pens, his typewriter ribbons, his boxer shorts—will remind you of the fetishistic detail of Proust, but without Proust’s aesthetics of consolation. There is no madeleine here to restore the past. Instead, objects testify to emptiness, to irreversibility. The typewriter, once animated by Auster’s “percussive” rhythm, becomes “a speechless thing.” And then there’s his chair in their dining room, “the blue chair where he ate breakfast every morning and ate dinner every night, the chair underneath which are scratches in the floorboards because he sat heavily in that chair and sometimes moved it while he was sitting”—scratches that are now “traces of his body’s living weight.”