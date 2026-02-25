The Winners in Trump’s America Are Not You and Me

Things are also going quite well for you if you’re a member of what Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff recently termed “the Epstein Class.” This is a banner moment for the rich and powerful who behave as though the rules—financial, legal, moral—do not apply to them. Corruption is basically legal. If you’re close with the president, or even just a major donor or a high-profile fan, he will ensure that prosecutors look the other way. Even if you’re not a member of the Epstein class, but are merely one of the foot soldiers of this fascist regime, then can behave with impunity—like the federal agents who murdered two American citizens last month, but are not even being investigated for a crime.

Speaking of the Epstein Class, things really aren’t that bad even if you are named in the Epstein files. Some have had to step back from public life and apologize, like Bill Gates, or retire early, like Harvard professor Larry Summers, but there are few signs that any prosecutions are in the offing. This isn’t England, after all. In the hottest country in the world, we don’t hold powerful people accountable.

Of course, the one person for whom all of this is true is Trump himself. He has used the presidency to make hundreds of millions, and perhaps billions, peddling scammy Crypto tokens, accepting foreign “investment” and “gifts,” and even hawking products like $100,000 “Trump Watches” on (where else?) Fox News. The president is, of course, not just a card-carrying member of the Epstein Class, but is mentioned over a thousand times in the files released by the Department of Justice late last month. The DOJ, it seems, is also withholding files that are particularly damaging to him from the public, including those related to a woman who claims that Trump and Epstein sexually assaulted her decades ago.