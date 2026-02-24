Americans Are Dying Early. There’s a Way to Fix It.

The disparities are staggering. Life expectancy gaps among American populations have nearly doubled since 2000. Native Americans in the western United States now have life expectancies below 64 years—on par with Haiti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Black and Native Americans bore a disproportionate share of these excess deaths. But the real surprise in Bor’s research was how poorly white Americans are doing, too: in 2021, they comprised seventy percent of those Missing Americans. In that year, young white Americans died at three times the rate of their counterparts in wealthy nations, according to Bor’s and his coauthors’ calculations, while death rates for young Black and Indigenous Americans were five times and eight times higher respectively.

This reveals something we’ve been missing. “Using the experiences of white Americans as a benchmark in studies renders the trends in the white population invisible,” Bor said in a recent interview. “In addition, it woefully underestimates the grim circumstances of Americans of color, in terms of their mortality shortfalls, because the baseline you’re using is already sub-standard.”

The inescapable fact is that millions of white Americans are dying too young, their lives cut short by the same policies and institutions that are killing Black, Latino and Indigenous populations. As Bor puts it, we’re all frogs boiling in that pot of water—it’s just that white people are boiling a little slower. Yet somehow, they are led to believe they’re better off, and we continue to muddle through this metastasizing crisis without doing anything about it.