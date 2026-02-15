Food Used to Be Democrats’ Territory. What Happened?

“Democrats should be beating Republicans over the head with the truth that we will champion cleaning up our food system, we will champion creating healthier options for families, we will champion the programs that provide healthy fresh foods to local farmers and schools that the Trump administration has cut,” said Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, adding that he has long felt out in the “wilderness” on these issues.

“Everybody wants to talk about the cost of health care and how to make health care more affordable,” he added. “That is good, but nobody is talking about why the demand for health care is going so high.… There’s a massive opportunity here to connect the dots between health care and the sicknesses and the chemicals that are causing our families to be sick.”

Trump himself was the first to see the power of MAHA. After successfully pushing Kennedy out of the presidential race, Trump offered him a place in his administration, promising to let him “go wild on health.” Since then, he has suggested several times in his rambling way that MAHA might be key to avoiding a midterm shellacking. “I read an article today where they think Bobby is going to be really great for the Republican Party in the midterms,” President Trump joked at a Cabinet meeting last month. “So I have to be careful that Bobby likes us.”

