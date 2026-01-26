Steve Bannon and Co. Declare War on Minnesota After Pretti Shooting

“Let me be blunt. If you blink in Minneapolis, they’re gonna overwhelm you, and they’re gonna win. You cannot blink in Minneapolis. That is one of the festering sores of this country, and that’s where they all come together.... You have to lance the boil there,” Bannon said, calling for even more targeted militance from the federal government.

Bannon was joined by fellow right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who offered his own belligerent insight, claiming that leftist insurgents are flooding into Minneapolis on “Soros buses.”

“There are now these insurgents that are coming in.... We’ve got evidence of people coming from Boston, people coming from New England who are now flooding into Minneapolis,” he said, a claim that has not been corroborated. “Thanks to the One Big Beautiful bill, we can go into Maine, we can go into these places. But if you blink now in Minneapolis, they’re gonna send the insurgents to Maine.... If you blink in Minneapolis, you’ll never make it to Detroit, to Chicago, to Philadelphia, to Los Angeles, to New York. Take the fight here.... Put the insurgency down immediately.”