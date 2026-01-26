Steve Bannon and Co. Declare War on Minnesota After Pretti Shooting
President Trump’s onetime adviser is urging him to crack down harder in Minneapolis following a federal agent’s killing of Alex Pretti.
Far-right political operative Steve Bannon is calling on the Trump administration to crack down even harder in its “Operation Metro Surge,” claiming on his War Room podcast Monday that Minneapolis protests are part of a larger, advanced Marxist-antifa network.
“This is just not Minneapolis—this is an organized, well thought through effort to invade the country,” Bannon said of local activism in Minneapolis in the wake of a Border Patrol agent shooting Alex Pretti 10 times.
“Let me be blunt. If you blink in Minneapolis, they’re gonna overwhelm you, and they’re gonna win. You cannot blink in Minneapolis. That is one of the festering sores of this country, and that’s where they all come together.... You have to lance the boil there,” Bannon said, calling for even more targeted militance from the federal government.
Bannon was joined by fellow right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who offered his own belligerent insight, claiming that leftist insurgents are flooding into Minneapolis on “Soros buses.”
“There are now these insurgents that are coming in.... We’ve got evidence of people coming from Boston, people coming from New England who are now flooding into Minneapolis,” he said, a claim that has not been corroborated. “Thanks to the One Big Beautiful bill, we can go into Maine, we can go into these places. But if you blink now in Minneapolis, they’re gonna send the insurgents to Maine.... If you blink in Minneapolis, you’ll never make it to Detroit, to Chicago, to Philadelphia, to Los Angeles, to New York. Take the fight here.... Put the insurgency down immediately.”
“They wanna put the people that defend the American republic on trial.... Double down, triple down. Sending Homan there is a good first effort,” Bannon continued, referring to Trump’s announcement earlier in the day that border czar Tom Homan will head to Minneapolis. “This is a Marxist—this is the red-green alliance coming together to try to take down the American republic.... It’s a domestic terrorist mob.”
What a strange reality these people live in. Is it not possible that Minneapolis residents watched masked men in tactical gear invade their city, pull people from their homes, arrest children, and shoot and kill two of their neighbors—and then organically decided to act on their constitutional right to protest? Perhaps these policies really are just as unpopular as nearly every major poll says they are, and blaming George Soros is not a sufficient dismissal of this activism.
Furthermore, the left wishes they were as organized as Bannon seems to think they are. What has antifa won? Who are their leaders? The conversation between Bannon and Posobiec was sparked by a tweet from a left-leaning account smaller than theirs that read “minneapolis could be our Fallujah. organize supply drives.” It has less than 80 likes currently. They also pointed to a GoFundMe for a “Community Defense Initiative” that barely raised any money and has since been taken down. And yet Bannon is calling for even more federal agents to flood into Minneapolis.