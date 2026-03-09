The Battle to Enact a Billionaire’s Tax In California

Opponents have said that a wealth tax, whether it’s one time or long-term, would diminish some of the innovation centered in Silicon Valley by driving out the billionaires who invest in startups in the region now. Representative Ro Khanna, who represents part of Silicon Valley, supports the billionaire tax and is cosponsoring a similar federal tax with Sanders. But supporters of the tax say these concerns are misplaced. “I think if you walk down the dorm halls of Berkeley or Stanford and ask any aspiring entrepreneur, ‘Would you like to make a billion dollars from your startup, but the price is a 1 percent tax to keep California hospitals open, I think every single entrepreneur takes that deal,” said Kris Cuaresma-Primm, who’s worked at Uber and other Silicon Valley startups and is now head of partnerships for the California billionaire Tax Act. “And if we go back in time, I bet the Google founders would have taken that deal too.”

The SEIU-UHW has heard the critiques, and counters that the proposed tax was very deliberately designed to solve a specific problem caused by Republicans in Washington. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Trump signed into law on July 4, made cuts to health care, food stamps, and public education that are causing an acute fiscal emergency in states around the country. California could lose as much as $19 billion per year in Medicare and Medicaid spending and as much as $5 billion in food assistance spending. (Most states are in the same boat because they’re all likely to lose federal funding in the bill, which also makes rural and community hospitals especially vulnerable to cuts in services and closures.)

Suzanne Jimenez, chief of staff of the SEIU-UHW, said the goal is “to try to save our health care system and make sure that it’s functional, just until we find a longer term solution.” It became clear that focusing on billionaires, the most fortunate among us in California, paying a very minimal 5 percent one-time tax to just bolster the healthcare system… it just made the most sense.”