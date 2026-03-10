This War With Iran Will Cost More Than We Can Afford

When the Iraq War began, calculating its monetary cost was considered so very unpatriotic that poor Lawrence Lindsey, director of Dubya’s National Economic Council, got himself cashiered for telling Congress it might be as high as $200 billion. At the time, the Pentagon line was that it would cost $50 billion. The actual cost of the Iraq War was, by 2008, an estimated $3 trillion according to Columbia’s Joseph Stiglitz and Harvard’s Linda Bilmes. When I spoke to Bilmes on Monday, she said she now puts the cost “somewhere probably around $6 trillion.” And that war, Bilmes pointed out, began when interest rates were much lower than they are today. Using a different methodology, Brown University researchers concluded five years ago that the Iraq War cost $8 trillion, a figure Bilmes does not judge unreasonable.

Prior to the Iraq War, presidents and Congress actually tried to pay for their wars by floating war bonds and, yes, raising taxes. The 1991 Persian Gulf War was largely funded by United States allies. Bush the Younger broke this pattern, inspiring the journalist Ronald Brownstein to write in 2003: “Old question: What did you do in the war, Daddy? New answer: I pocketed a large tax cut, honey.”

Trump is following the same reckless model. Even if, as Trump has pledged, he ends the war in “four to five weeks,” Bilmes figures the Iran War will run up a tab of $50 to $75 billion. The carrier groups sent to the region each cost about $9 million per day. There’s three of them, so that’s $27 million per day. The three F-15s we’ve lost so far cost about $350 million. Munitions, according to a March 5 analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Affairs, cost about $775 million per day, and so on. Bilmes told me she wasn’t figuring in the increased likelihood that Trump, who’s asked for a 50 percent increase in the Pentagon budget, will get that request taken more seriously because of the Iran war. Say that, instead of the $500 billion increase Trump wants, Congress agrees to give him a $150 billion hike. Over ten years, Bilmes noted, that will be well over $1 trillion.