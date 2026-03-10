DOGE Goon Took Social Security Data With Him, Whistleblower Says
The Social Security data of millions of Americans could be at risk.
An employee at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency may have taken Social Security data with him to a new job in what would be a major security breach.
The Washington Post reports that the Social Security Administration’s inspector general is looking into a whistleblower complaint that a former DOGE software engineer claimed he had access to two sensitive SSA databases and was planning to share the information with a private employer. Seventy million Americans rely on the SSA, but hundreds of millions are alleged to be affected.
The inspector general told Congress and the Government Accountability Office about the investigation, and the whistleblower spoke with the Post anonymously out of fear of retaliation. The complaint reportedly states that the former DOGE employee worked at the SSA last year before moving to a government contractor in October. He allegedly told several of his coworkers that he had two restricted databases containing U.S. citizens’ private information, with at least one on a thumb drive.
The databases, named “Numident” and the “Master Death File,” contain the Social Security numbers, places and dates of birth, citizenship, race and ethnicity, and parents’ names of over 500 million living and dead Americans. The complaint doesn’t specifically state when the engineer told his coworkers about the databases, but one alleged event took place in January, when the complaint was filed with the inspector general.
The engineer allegedly told the whistleblower that he needed help transferring data from the thumb drive to a personal computer to “sanitize” the data before using it at the company. He then told colleagues that once personal details were scrubbed, he wanted to upload it to his company’s systems. He said to a colleague who refused to help him out of legal concerns that he expected a pardon from President Trump if his actions were illegal.
The SSA and the engineer’s company, when contacted by the Post, hadn’t heard of the complaint. They then reportedly looked into the allegations, but didn’t find any supporting evidence.
Congressional Democrats informed about the whistleblower complaint were alarmed at the security implications of such a massive data breach.
“Not only has an ex-DOGE bro been accused of running around with the Social Security information of every American on a flash drive, he also may have the ability to edit and manipulate data at the Social Security Administration at will,” said Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, in a statement. “This is dangerous and outrageous, and Oversight Committee Democrats will fight for transparency and accountability.”
Last year, DOGE employees gained alarming access to sensitive information across government agencies, not just in the SSA. That information could be used for terrifying purposes, including by corporations and foreign actors. If this whistleblower complaint is accurate, the entire country could be at risk.