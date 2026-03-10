DOGE Goon Took Social Security Data With Him, Whistleblower Says

The inspector general told Congress and the Government Accountability Office about the investigation, and the whistleblower spoke with the Post anonymously out of fear of retaliation. The complaint reportedly states that the former DOGE employee worked at the SSA last year before moving to a government contractor in October. He allegedly told several of his coworkers that he had two restricted databases containing U.S. citizens’ private information, with at least one on a thumb drive.

The databases, named “Numident” and the “Master Death File,” contain the Social Security numbers, places and dates of birth, citizenship, race and ethnicity, and parents’ names of over 500 million living and dead Americans. The complaint doesn’t specifically state when the engineer told his coworkers about the databases, but one alleged event took place in January, when the complaint was filed with the inspector general.

The engineer allegedly told the whistleblower that he needed help transferring data from the thumb drive to a personal computer to “sanitize” the data before using it at the company. He then told colleagues that once personal details were scrubbed, he wanted to upload it to his company’s systems. He said to a colleague who refused to help him out of legal concerns that he expected a pardon from President Trump if his actions were illegal.