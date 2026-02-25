The Toxic State of Trump’s Union

But Trump’s lust for cruelty isn’t what made the atmosphere so uncomfortably familiar. A lynching needs more than ambient threat.

Trump gave it direction toward all the familiar targets. He boiled up his usual stew of xenophobia and race-baiting, at one point referring to the Minnesota Somali community as “pirates.” He berated and taunted the Democrats in the chamber too, with persistent references to how they “wouldn’t stand” to applaud him. He called them “crazy” after the obligatory trans-panic portion of the program. He said, “We’re lucky we have a country with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country, but we stopped it, just in the nick of time.” The venue’s history and power might have deepened his call for judgment and retribution beyond the usual bleat and whine, but his biggest advantage was having the Democratic lawmakers there at all.

The speech was streaked with Stephen Miller effluvia: the racism, sure; also some too-clever oration party tricks, like when Trump asked the audience to rise if they believed that a country should protect its citizens before immigrants. The Democrats remained seated; I don’t think it was quite the campaign-ad footage Miller or whoever thought it would be. It was cinematic only in how the crowd reaction echoed in the chamber; it was the first time I realized that elected officials and guests were jeering and *hooting* their approval. They’re all Pete Hegseth now.