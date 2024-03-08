Trump’s Angry Rant About Biden’s Speech Showcases MAGA’s Ugliest Scam

Yet on some level, we are still locked in a make-believe place—a place where we pretend the parties are arguing over how best to secure the border, as opposed to over whether immigration is good or bad for the country. Biden and Democrats could more frontally take this on and flush the true MAGA position out into the open: They could say that immigrants are driving our economic boom, that they have helped tackle inflation, and that they have helped make the U.S. post-pandemic economy one of the Western world’s success stories.

Biden could say plainly that another Trump presidency, by dramatically slashing legal immigration and unleashing mass deportations that tear up local communities and economies, would kill that golden goose that has delivered for us so spectacularly. Biden could say: That’s insanity, and I will not allow it to happen.

The argument we’re largely skirting is that one. The result? The Trump-MAGA use of “border security” concerns as a smokescreen for rank demographic demagoguery still passes mostly unchallenged. And that’s too bad. Instead, it should be called out as the terrible and destructive scam that it is.