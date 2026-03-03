AI Is Going to Revolutionize Advertising in the Worst Imaginable Way

Artificial intelligence is an unfathomably expensive product to give away for free, yet that’s been OpenAI’s main strategy to achieve adoption. So it’s little wonder that the company is in dire financial straits, facing tens of billions of dollars in projected annual losses. How else to close that deficit save for digital billboards? The geographic expanse for commercial colonization—a reported 800 million weekly active users—was simply too vast for OpenAI to forgo.

So ChatGPT’s users are right to bummed. Commercials clutter both the aesthetic and impetus of the online space. And the annoyance isn’t merely a pop-up to be blocked or a pre-roll to be skipped: Ads can’t help but corrupt the purpose of the content that they surround. But even OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has admitted that ad monetization is a real downer. “I think that ads plus AI is sort of uniquely unsettling to me,” Altman said in 2024. “When I think of GPT writing me a response, if I had to go figure out, Exactly how much was who paying here to influence what I’m being shown? I don’t think I would like that.” But he also, notably, did not rule out ads on ChatGPT in the future.

As the old adage goes: If you’re not paying for the product, then you are the product. For two centuries, the mass and social media industries depended on this bargain. Nascent newspapers of the “penny press” era could be sold below cost because advertisers subsidized the access to audiences. Likewise, today, no one pays for Google search or Instagram or TikTok.