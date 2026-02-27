This Is Not How Democracies Go to War. It’s How Dictators Do.

Even King George needed the approval of the British Parliament before he could wage war against the rebellious American colonies. Trump has remained mum as he orders the largest military buildup in the Middle East since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The 2003 buildup was accompanied by months of public campaigning by President George W. Bush, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, and, famously, Secretary of State Colin Powell, who tried to convince the American public and the United Nations that Saddam Hussein was behind the September 11 attacks and possessed massive stockpiles of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons that posed an imminent threat to the United States and the region. Not a word of it was true, but the lies cowed Congress and convinced the majority of Americans that we had to invade.

There is none of that now. Neither the U.N. Security Council nor our global or regional allies support this war. European and Arab nations have refused to allow Trump to use their bases for his war.