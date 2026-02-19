What the Foodies Get Wrong About Food Reform

Our food system has a lot of problems, from underpaid workers to grisly factory farms to an obesity epidemic. But the solution isn’t to get rid of industrial food. Instead, it lies in trying to make industrially produced food better, healthier, more sustainable, and less exploitative. This approach to food reform needs the concept of democratic hedonism.

If you’ve never heard of Wendell Berry, you have almost certainly read a book, seen a movie, engaged with a social media post, or eaten a plate of food that was shaped by his writing. Berry’s writings helped to launch both the farm-to-fork culinary movement and what is called the New Food Writing, the renaissance of journalistic books published since the 1990s that have sought to diagnose the ailments of the contemporary food system and usually dismiss industrial, “fast” food as worthless sugary garbage corrosive to both America’s teeth and its soul. If you flip through the pages of books by the journalist Michael Pollan, the food writer and restaurant critic Mark Bittman, the celebrity chef Alice Waters of Berkeley’s Chez Panisse restaurant, the activist and founder of the slow food movement Carlo Petrini, or nearly any other book written about better food and a better food system, you’ll find numerous references, most glowing, some overwrought, to Wendell Berry. But Berry’s model is a bad one for food system reform. His most famous essay, “The Pleasures of Eating,” is really more of a list of practical shopping and eating chores for consumers: (1) “Participate in food production to the extent that you can.” (2) “Prepare your own food.” (3) “Learn the origins of the food you buy, and buy the food that is produced closest to your home.” (4) “Whenever possible, deal directly with a local farmer, gardener, or orchardist.” (5) “Learn, in self-defense, as much as you can of the economy and technology of industrial food production.” (6) “Learn what is involved in the best farming and gardening.” (7) “Learn as much as you can, by direct observation and experience if possible, of the life histories of the food species.”

There is nothing wrong with these ideas on their face. But eating the locavore way is very expensive and time-consuming, and most people don’t find it pleasurable enough to justify those costs. Dismissiveness about material barriers like scarce time and money suggest that people like Berry lack a realistic theory of change. That’s why, to the extent that the foodie movement has accomplished much of anything, it has mostly shaped the food aesthetics of high-end consumers, the menus of the expensive restaurants that cater to them, the products and advertisements of the upmarket supermarkets and brands that sell to them, and the content of the food pages of newspapers and magazines. This is not inherently bad. Done well, the locavore food aesthetic and flavor is as defensible as any other, and there are elements of it we enthusiastically support. We just don’t think it’s up to the challenge of offering a scalable alternative to the status quo.