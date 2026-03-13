The Trillion Dollar War Machine That Barreled Toward Iran

We dedicated $8 trillion to the post-9/11 wars. We could have decarbonized our whole electric grid. They could have canceled all the student loan debt.

And gaming: The Army even has a gaming team that competes with civilians. It’s apparently one of their best recruiting tools. And they even did a study after 9/11, when everybody’s saying, “Oh, these kids. They’re slackers, playing games all the time and can’t focus.” The Pentagon’s reaction was, “These kids are great. They’re multitaskers. Let’s recruit them.” And that’s what they’re doing. They even consulted gamers about how to do the controls for drones, you know, what would be the most efficient way? So they’ve kind of integrated.

I.O.: Recruiting numbers have been falling for years. Do you think the Defense Department’s new cultural messaging under Hegseth—patriotism over diversity, toughness over inclusion—is an attempt to solve that crisis, or is this a deeper ideological rebranding?

W.H.: I think it’s mostly ideological. When they say they’re against DEI, the flip side of that is they don’t want to do anything about racism, misogyny, anti-gay, anti-trans activities inside the military. It’s almost like Hegseth’s ideal military would be like the Michigan militia with better weapons. And that is not representative of the country. Also, there seems to be this notion that they’re supposed to be loyal to Donald Trump, not to the Constitution. So I think his ideal military is going to be weaker, less representative, and less in line with what the military is supposed to be, which is to serve the civilian government and the people in cases where we truly are threatened.