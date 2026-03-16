How a Bank Robbery Case Became SCOTUS’s Next Big Fourth Amendment Test

Abandoning Katz, taken on its own, might send chills down the average liberal’s spine. But Gorsuch went on to argue that his property-based approach, which he described as the “traditional” one, would also demolish the third-party doctrine that fails to protect digital records. “These ancient principles may help us address modern data cases too,” he indicated. “Just because you entrust your data—in some cases, your modern-day papers and effects—to a third party may not mean you lose any Fourth Amendment interest in its contents.”

Gorsuch declined to side with Carpenter himself in that case because the defendant had not made a property-based Fourth Amendment argument during his appeal. Chatrie and his lawyers took the hint, however. While urging the court to take up the case, they took special care to note that they had preserved this Gorsuch-friendly argument in the lower courts. (They raised the privacy-based one, as well, to cover all bases.) The facts are an even better fit than in Carpenter, too: Chatrie, like all Google users, had direct control over his data at all times, which would support the property-based approach.

Some of the court’s liberal members, while not abandoning Katz, have expressed misgivings about the third-party doctrine, as well. In a 2012 case, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a concurring opinion that it “may be necessary to reconsider the premise that an individual has no reasonable expectation of privacy in information voluntarily disclosed to third parties.” This approach, she argued, “is ill suited to the digital age, in which people reveal a great deal of information about themselves to third parties in the course of carrying out mundane tasks.”