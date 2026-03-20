Trump Derangement Syndrome Is a Self-Destructive Distraction

This is not the case. Behind this erratic but charismatic leader stands an expressly antidemocratic movement with support from substantial and committed constituencies. They may represent a distinct minority of the electorate, but this antidemocratic cabal is driven by deeply rooted economic, cultural, and technological trends, and their message is scripted by a robust cadre of well-versed, savvy, and politically connected savants. Many of the latter view Trump as a useful buffoon, not a visionary leader—very much as the Nazis viewed Germany’s President Paul Von Hindenberg when he appointed Hitler chancellor in 1932. None of these grievants will quit the current battlefield, when and if Trump sulks off.

As the New Right movement has taken shape and accumulated power, liberals have remained steadfastly unaware of the radical—indeed, truly counterrevolutionary—depth of their adversaries’ spurn for the Constitution, and of the Enlightenment values that the Constitution codifies: individual liberty, pluralistic tolerance, and representative democratic governance. Liberals tend to harbor derogatory caricatures that devalue the constituencies open to that agenda, shrug off their motivations for shedding pro-liberal and Democratic loyalty, and discount their political weight. Most disabling, the overwhelming majority of liberals are downright ignorant of the academic, religious, and think-tank philosophies that energize and give direction to this movement, to say nothing of the ideas and proposals they elaborate.

A major reason that liberals are unaware of these New Right intellectuals is that their ideas and protagonists were, until quite recently, safely beyond the fringe. Their surge to the mainstream—by many measures, dominance—of conservatism and the Republican Party was sparked by a 2018 tract, Why Liberalism Failed, written by Notre Dame political theorist Patrick Deneen. Deneen derides liberalism as fatally riven by fundamental contradictions: “A massive state architecture and a globalized economy … combine to leave the individual powerless and overwhelmed by the very structures [supposed to beget individual] freedom.” Deneen’s message caught the eye of one eminent liberal, Barack Obama. Obama included it in his 2018 reading list, posting on Facebook, “I don’t agree with most of the author’s conclusions, but the book offers cogent insights into the loss of meaning and community that many in the West feel, issues that liberal democracies ignore at their own peril.”