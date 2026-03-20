The Frankensteined Feminism of The Bride!

In this vision, loud, leaky, nasty women are ideal monsters to navigate issues of power, consent, and narrative control.

Nevertheless, Frank gets feisty after a few drinks and brutally kills two thugs who tried forcing themselves on Ida. These actions make the headlines, turning The Bride! into an outlaw drama that spins out in frenzied, genre-spanning directions: A pair of wry detectives, Jake (Peter Sarsgaard) and Myrna (Penelope Cruz), are hot on the monsters’ heels; so is one of the mobster kingpin’s cronies (John Magaro), who’s been tasked with getting rid of Ida once and for all; Ida is occasionally plunged into the depths of her unconscious, where she consults with Mary Shelley herself (Buckley, again, in a gothy getup).

This encounter between Ida and Shelley reminds us that Frankenstein’s monster—for all its iterations throughout the last century of pop culture—derives from a woman’s mind. And so it’s curious that there are so few female versions of the Creature across the dozens of films and shows in which it appears, including, most recently, Guillermo Del Toro’s (relatively faithful yet sleepy adaptation) Frankenstein (2025). Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things (2023) stages a man-made woman’s moral and intellectual awakening, and Diablo Cody’s Lisa Frankenstein (2024) follows a teenager who reanimates a corpse and tries to “fix” him into the man of her dreams. Yet Gyllenhaal’s feminist Frankenstein seems to want to rewrite the myth itself—or at least reimagine the Hollywood version of it.

Frank claims to have been born in 1819, the year after Frankenstein’s publication, so it’s telling that he meets Ida over one hundred years later—right around the time when the iconography of Frankenstein had begun to appear on the silver screen. At the end of the 1935 film, Frankenstein’s bride rejects the monster’s hand, preferring death, it would seem, to a lifetime of subordination. Gyllenhaal has her bride signal her independence in a very different way: Ida not only shirks convention as a club-going, hard-drinking, sex-having vigilante, she is also presented with the capacity to love and to be loved by Frank on her own terms, though their romance—its authenticity and fraudulence—also explores the limits of heterosexual coupling in a patriarchal world. When a woman dares to upend gendered dynamics, she is a monster, is the film’s spirited proposition—even if, in Gyllenhaal’s hands, it lands with a thud.