Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Plays It Too Safe

This is all more or less familiar ground, and del Toro treads it as magisterially as $120 million will allow. It almost goes without saying that Frankenstein is lavish and meticulous; del Toro’s brand as a connoisseur of period-specific bric-a-brac remains unchallenged. As to whether he’s actually shot Frankenstein like Pinocchio, it’s hard to say, because at this point in his career, del Toro shoots everything pretty much the same way—with a steady, grandiloquent classicism that suits his literal-minded approach to narrative and only rarely crosses over into genuine beauty or awe. For a director who frequently proselytizes on behalf of practical makeup and special effects and likes to rail against AI—which he recently called an “insult to life itself”—del Toro is willing to go spelunking in the uncanny valley; the overaggressive use of digital VFX in certain passages undermines the gobsmacking tactility of the costumes and production design. There are arresting images here, like the silhouette of the Creature as he stalks the ice floes or the crimson death mask of Victor’s mother during a funeral parade. But there are also plenty of stodgy, airless exchanges that a less reverent filmmaker would have either compressed or revised.

It’s not enough to say that the culprit is fidelity: not when del Toro’s take on the material sanctifies the Creature so that there’s a minimum of (human) blood on his hands. In the novel, the killing of Victor’s younger brother William—strangled in the woods by the Creature after carelessly letting slip his own surname—is played as a moment of irrevocable transgression; that Whale’s film softened the plot point by presenting the child as a stranger and keeping her death off-screen is understandable. But del Toro—whose much-vaunted humanism has always belied a sadistic streak when it comes to violence—proves too timorous here; it’s as if he doesn’t think he can make the (obvious) point that Victor is the story’s real monster unless the Creature occupies the moral high ground. He certainly doesn’t have the guts (as Kenneth Branagh did in his plummy 1996 version) to have the Creature murder Elizabeth, who instead dies accidentally at Victor’s hand. The effect should be devastating, but instead it’s weirdly sterile; the blood on Isaac’s hands may not actually be CGI, but it feels like it.



By off-loading (almost) all of the violence in the story onto Victor, including the slapstick-style smushing of a wealthy patron and arms dealer played by Christoph Waltz (who cashes his check with a palpable sense of his own superfluousness), del Toro may be trying to literalize one of Shelley’s greatest lines: the Doctor’s realization that “in seeking life, I created death.” The most interesting thing about the movie thus becomes the director’s contempt for his ostensible surrogate, manifested in Isaac’s sweaty, vainglorious, anti-leading-man acting. And yet even this tone rings hollow by the end, where del Toro allows the Creature to confer quiet absolution on his creator, as opposed to mourning him posthumously, as per Shelley. The part of del Toro that can’t help romanticizing (and sentimentalizing) his monsters accounts for the banally inspirational coda, in which Elordi uses his bulk to help free the stalled ship from the ice: a good deed that juxtaposes the crew’s joyous homeward bearing with his lonely solo journey.